Steven D. "Buck" Buchholz

February 28, 1971 - February 15, 2021
New Franken, WI - Steve D. "Buck" Buchholz, 68, New Franken, died peacefully at his home on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born in Medford, WI on May 29, 1952 to the late Robert K. and Phyllis E. (May) Buchholz. On February 28, 1971, Steve married Susan K. Busse in Dorchester, WI. He was a 1970 graduate of Abbotsford High School. He enlisted in the United States Army National Guard, serving from 1970 to 1976. From 1970 until 2000, Steve worked in the propane industry, as a Branch Manager, beginning with Skelgas Inc. ending with National Gas Co. From 2001 to 2016 he drove dump truck for Ostrenga Excavating Co. Green Bay, WI. Between 1980 and 2000, Steve was a volunteer Fire Fighter with the Town of Beloit Fire Department, receiving the Town of Beloit Fire Fighter award in 1993 and serving as Foreman and Treasurer of the Town of Beloit Fire Department Association. Steve was a Boy Scout Leader and Pack Master #621 in Beloit, WI. He was the League President of Beloit Boys Baseball Association for ten years. He was extremely proud of the Ostrenga dump truck he drove, most recently "Black Beauty", spending hours of his time maintaining and cleaning it. He loved doing yardwork with his garden tractors. His family lovingly joked that he was a collector of "hats" and "microfiber towels"! An avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Badgers and Brewers, he was in his glory attending the October 20, 2019, Packer game with his youngest son, Justin.
Steve was diagnosed with Leukemia in December of 2016. In March of 2017 he graciously received stem-cells from his brother Dale, giving Steve the gift of life and remission until June of 2020. Consequently, Leukemia returned in July of 2020, now ending his journey in February of 2021. He fought a courageous battle!
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sue, and their two sons, Jason (Courtney) Buchholz, MO; Justin Buchholz, New Franken; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Joselyn; three brothers, Dale Buchholz, Lodi; Kevin (Alice) Buchholz, Alan Buchholz, all of Colby; two sisters, Cathy Buchholz and Carol Buchholz, both of Abbotsford; nieces and nephews; his mother in law, Carol Busse, Colby; numerous Busse Family members further survive.
Steve is preceded in death by one infant son, Shawn Robert Buchholz; his parents, Robert and Phyllis Buchholz; his father in law, Marvin O. Busse.
Friends may call between 10:00 am and 12:15 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Road, Luxemburg, WI. 54217. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, at the church, with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating. Full military rites provided by the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262, Luxemburg, immediately following the funeral service. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Luxemburg.
Covid-19 virus protection by wearing a face covering, social distancing and sanitizing is suggested, please.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Buchholz Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Steve's memory.
A special thank you is extended to the doctors and medical staff of Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Green Bay Oncology at St. Mary Hospital, Green Bay, WI, and Unity Hospice, for expert care and comfort shared with us.