April 25, 1923 - June 1, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Steve Robert Bednarcik, 97, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in his home.
He was born April 25, 1923 in Superior, WI, the son of Steven and Katherine (Halkins) Bednarcik. Steve was a 1941 graduate of Superior Central High School, Superior, WI. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Pacific Theatre. He was a member of the 3140th Maintenance Company where he was a heavy aircraft artillery mechanic. Steve married Irene B. Fjelling on November 1, 1952 in Holy Assumption Catholic Church, Superior, WI.
Steve was formerly employed by Great Northern Railroad and retired from Warner Electric & Brake in 1988. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and couldn't wait to be able to harvest his goods, can pickles, tomatoes and make homemade soups. He also enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Bednarcik of Beloit, WI; children: Stephen "Mike" Bednarcik, Scott (Susan) Bednarcik both of Beloit, WI, Jane (Jerry) Hopper of Fort Wayne, IN, and Dean (Linda) Bednarcik of Sun Prairie, WI; grandchildren: Jared (Michelle) Bednarcik, Lori (Brandon) Riese, Pamela Nortier, Bobby (Mary) Plude, Derek (Ashley) Hopper, Marc Hopper, Justin Bednarcik and Jacob Bednarcik ; great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Bennett, Brody, Easton, Finley, Beckham, Matthew, Hailey, Burton and Jackson; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, five sisters and one brother.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Steve will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Memorials may be given in his name to St. Jude Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.