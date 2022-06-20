Stephen W. "Steve" Berg

Beloit, WI - Stephen William Berg age 70 of Beloit died Friday June 17, 2022 in his home. He was born April 6, 1952 to William and Joan (Moore) Berg in Beloit, WI. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1970.
Steve worked at Chrysler in Belvidere for 19 years. He then started his life's passion working at Rosecrance as a drug addictions counselor within the first responders unit. Steve loved and took great pride in what he did. He always said you'll never work a day in your life if you choose a career you love. He not only loved his career but genuinely loved the people he met throughout the years. Steve retired in 2021 due to his health. Steve had also been a serving member of the NA Group where he formed many relationships that he would call his family for life. He excelled at Tae Kwon Do, earning his Black Belt and winning many trophies'. Steve enjoyed music and especially loved seeing his favorite bands live. He will be remembered as an avid Packer Fan and his very large collection of Packer memorabilia.
He is survived by his two sons, Chad Berg of McFarland and Matt Berg of Beloit; his two daughters, Sonia Richards of Orfordville and Olivia Jordan of Janesville; his grandchildren, Jerich and Selah Berg, Jasmine, Nathan and Christian Richards, and a great grandson, Caden Richards; and his four legged companion, Bosco.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Promedica Hospice for the care they gave Steve.
Steve's Funeral Service will be 5:00 p.m. on Thursday June 23, 2022 the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Chris Druce Jones "C.C." officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rosecrance Foundation. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Berg family on our website.