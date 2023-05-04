Stephen M. Peterson
Buy Now

July 30, 1971 - April 27, 2023 Loves Park, IL - Stephen M. "Steve" Peterson, aka "Pork Chop", 51, of Loves Park, IL, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He was born on July 30, 1971, in Beloit, WI, the son of JoAnn (Logan) Peterson and Michael Peterson. Steve was a 1989 proud graduate of South Beloit High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you