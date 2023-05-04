Stephen M. Peterson

July 30, 1971 - April 27, 2023 Loves Park, IL - Stephen M. "Steve" Peterson, aka "Pork Chop", 51, of Loves Park, IL, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
He was born on July 30, 1971, in Beloit, WI, the son of JoAnn (Logan) Peterson and Michael Peterson. Steve was a 1989 proud graduate of South Beloit High School.
During his junior year in high school, he apprenticed at Ingersoll Cutting Tools as a machine operator, grinder, and advanced to machine repair before moving on to various other jobs including his most recent, Concentric in Rockford, IL. Steve had a very eventful life, he enjoyed going to concerts with his kids, auto racing, Rockford Speedway, Road America, NASCAR and was on the pit crew for several different race cars, starting with Dennis Miller when he was just a teenager. For several years, he ran the Jam Truck for the Enduro series with his logo reading "Get Ready to Get Porked." Steve loved his family and friends, was always smiling, happy, and giving everyone a hand.
Survivors include his parents, Michael "Mike" Peterson of Beloit, WI and JoAnn (David Murray) Peterson of South Beloit, IL; children, Kai (Payton) Peterson and Karissa Peterson both of Arizona; brother, David (Alicia) Peterson of Roscoe, IL; the love of his life, Mary Rose; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and numerous friends including Rob who was like a brother and his neighbor, Randy.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Hazel Peterson and Guy and Marie Logan; uncle, Orvan Peterson.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.