September 13, 1954 - January 1, 2021
Rockton, IL - It is with great sorrow that we mourn the death of a true gentleman. Stephen Allen Gummow, 66, Rockton, Il, passed at 2:05 p.m., Friday, January 1, 2021.
He was born September 13, 1954, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Allen and Naomi (Martin) Gummow. He is survived by his mother, Naomi Gummow; his brother Kevin E. Gummow and wife, Sara, sister Susan N.K. Gummow, niece Katie Gummow, and nephew David Gummow. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Edward Gummow, and his brother David E. Gummow. Steve graduated from Hononegah High School and received his Associate's degree from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, MN. Steve was an inventor and had several patents, focusing on hand tools, including a state of the art dual-action wrench manufactured by Stanley tools; which was awarded the invention of the year by Popular Mechanics magazine. Steve also received the Tool of the Year Award from the National Hardware Show in August of 2000. Steve spent most of his life on the family farm, which was awarded status as an Illinois Centennial Farm. Steve enjoyed restoring vehicles, his favorite being the 1957 Chevy. Steve was a member of the First Baptist Church of Beloit, Wisconsin.
The family will have a private ceremony on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church 617 Public Avenue Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 or Mayo Clinic 200 First Street SW Rochester, Minnesota 55905.
To watch the funeral livestream at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 please visit this link: https://my.gather.app/remember/stephen-gummow