Stephan Lee Lane

February 5, 1954 - July 14, 2021
Rockton, IL - Stephan L. Lane, 67, Of Rockton, IL died at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in his own home suddenly. He was born February 5, 1954 in Beloit, WI the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman and Geraldine (Taber) Lane. Steve was employed for 34 years by Finley Buick GMC as the Parts Manager and they became his extended family. Steve was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and he loved to putz in the yard and the garage. He enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandsons and he loved traveling. He also enjoyed his time as a former volunteer for Beloit Regional Hospice. Steve was a kind, loyal, and loving man with the most tender, caring heart. He was always willing to help someone in need.
Survivors include: wife Jeana; son Lucas (Tina) Lane; stepsons Ryan (Amala) Swenson and John Swenson; grandchildren Noah Lane, Henrik Swenson; brothers Michael Lane and Jeff (Jane) Lane; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his loving pets Wrigley, Lucy and Sayde Belle. Predeceased by parents, sister Linda Lane.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday July 22, 2021 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd. Rockton, IL with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Final resting place will be Rockton Township Cemetery after cremation rites. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231; Beloit Regional Hospice Volunteer Program 655 Third St., Suite 200 Beloit, WI 53511.
Click this link to view additional details about Stephan's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/stephan-lane