November 16, 1937 - April 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Stella J. Dressler, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on November 16, 1937 in Mt. Clemens, MI, the daughter of Anthony and Anna (Collision) Smith. Stella married Norman Dressler on November 17, 1955 in Mt. Clemens, MI. He predeceased her on August 2, 2012.
Stella was employed as a Therapy Aide for several nursing homes around the area. She was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. In her younger years, Stella enjoyed bowling with her league and vacationing with her husband, Norm and their family. She enjoyed cooking and never letting someone leave her house with an empty stomach. Stella also enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her animals; her three cats, Wolfiee, Louis, and Harry; and her dog, Annie. She spent her time watching Investigation Discovery with the animals while they shared a burger together; always giving Annie the last bite.
Survivors include his children, Gary (Lynette) Dressler of Beloit, WI, and Daniel (Lori) Dressler of IN; grandchildren, Marissa Luchsinger, Shawn Dressler, Seth Dressler, Kefer Dressler and Tanner Dressler; great grandchildren, Noell, Rebekah, Addie, Elizabeth, Jacob, and Wyatt; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Dressler and Lyle (Sharon) Dressler both of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Stella will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.