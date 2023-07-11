Stanley Lentell

August 12, 1961 - July 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - Stanley Lentell, 61, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 12, 1961 in Beloit, WI, the son of Kenneth and Shirley (Smothers) Lentell. Stanley married Yvonne Bartram on May 14, 1983 in Beloit, WI.

