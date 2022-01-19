August 6, 1926 - January 13, 2022
Janesville, WI - Stanley James Mulrooney, 95, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at SSM St. Mary Hospital - Janesville. Born August 6,1926 in Prairie du Chien, WI, Stan was the second of seven children.
Stan met Gertrude Cadwell of Cassville at a local area dance in 1951; they married in June of 1952 in St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. Stan and Gert lived in Madison for 5 years before moving to Janesville in 1957. Stan started his own moving company - Mulrooney Moving & Stg in 1961.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight for several years, Serra Club, the Lions Club, the Elks Club, the South Side Business Assoc., TOPS, & AA. He was a long time member of Saint William Parish & ushered for many years. Stan and Gert were at Roherty's on Milton Ave every Saturday night after Mass.
Stan is survived by his five children: Michelle (Stephen) Taylor of Littleton, Colorado, Joan (Steven) Stuessy of Beloit, Milissa Mulrooney, Sarah (John) Peltonen of Rockton, Illinois, and Thomas Mulrooney; his 16 grandchildren: Camille Taylor, Colin (Mari) Taylor, Brock Taylor, Shawn Stuessy, Brianna (Steve) Stenson, Rachel Leach, Ian Leach, Julia Leach, Tiffany Peltonen, Elissa Ryan, Kayla Peltonen, Jenisa Peltonen, Nicole Peltonen, Savannah Mulrooney, Alanna Mulrooney, and Cheynia Long; and twelve great grandchildren: Grayson and Kennedy Taylor, Amilah Eleanor, Zachary, and Vivian Stenson, Kaeden Leach, Jaycen and Elianna Ryan, Preston, Madison, and Hudson Topper; and siblings: Robert Mulrooney (San Luis Obisbo), Elizabeth (Roger) Watson (Las Vegas), and Jane Mulrooney (Flagstaff); nieces and nephews.
Married for 57 years, Gert passed away in 2009. Stan was also preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Harriet (McGrath) Mulrooney; siblings: John 'Jack' Mulrooney, Mary Jean Erler, and Patricia Brader; sisters-in-law Judy Mulrooney and Glee Mulrooney, and brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Erler.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. William Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Leeser presiding. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM rosary to follow at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will commence on Monday at St. Williams from 10:00 AM until Mass at 11:00AM. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church.