September 22, 1937 - April 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Sonja E. Brill, 82, passed away more than a year ago on April 3, 2020 in Beloit, WI. Due to pandemic restrictions, no services were held at that time.
She was born on September 22, 1937, the daughter of Orlo and Chloe (Clary) Weston. She was raised and attended schools in Beloit, graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955. High School sweethearts, Sonja and Wesley Brill were married in 1958. After living in four states over several years, they returned to Beloit to raise their daughters.
Sonja wanted to be a secretary, and she excelled in her high school typing and shorthand classes. After graduating from Prospect Hall Secretarial School in Milwaukee, she worked for a few early years at law firms where her attention to detail, accuracy, and typing speed were especially noted.
From the time of her first daughter's birth until the last one left home, Sonja was a committed at-home mom. She embraced this full-time job with love and strength. She supported her family's interests and was proud of their successes and accomplishments.
In 1986, Sonja returned to the professional work-force as the Secretary to the Principal at Beloit Memorial High School. She very much enjoyed her time there and retired in 2003.
Sonja was an active member of The River of Life United Methodist Church and was a volunteer there and elsewhere. She enjoyed family vacations and the trips she and Wes took during later years. Sonja pursued numerous interests and hobbies from time to time including swimming, sewing, flower arranging, cake decorating, and home canning among others. She liked to cook, and excelled at cookie baking,
Sonja is survived by her husband, Wes; daughters, Debbie (Randy) Olson, Cindy (Tim) Liebau, Cherie (Tim) Christensen and Pam (Dan) Millmann; grandchildren, Kristin (Erik) Christianson, Stephanie (Sam) Kuhn, Eric Olson, Kyle Christensen, Jeff (Hannah) Christensen, Michelle (Ryan) Shultis, Megan Liebau, Jessica Liebau, Brian Liebau, Nate Millmann and Sarah Millmann; great grandchild, Ryan Kuhn; sister, Janet (Don) Weiss; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hamilton; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Donna Bengston and Jackie Johns; and parents-in-law, Richard and Irene Brill.
A Memorial Service for Sonja will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in The River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. For the safety of all attending, please note face mask will be required. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com