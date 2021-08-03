January 5, 1925 - July 26, 2021
Beloit, WI - Solvay M. "Sollie" Carter, 96, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL.
She was born on January 5, 1925 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Elias and Maren (Haas) Johnson. Sollie was a 1943 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Lyman "Jack" Carter on May 10, 1947, in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit. He predeceased her on June 12, 2015.
Sollie was employed by Warner Electric Brake for 44 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir. Sollie was a member of the sewing bee which she loved. She belonged to Municipal Course and Red Barn Ladies golf league and was a member of Altrusa.
In 1968 Sollie and Jack purchased a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, where they enjoyed many outdoor sports. When they retired in 1986, they took up down hill skiing and joined the Wagon Wheel ski club.
Survivors include her many nieces, nephews and sister-in-law, Betty Johnson.
Sollie was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Ruth Monnet, Ranghild Mowers, Viola Johnson and Mary Hanaman; brothers, Christoffer, Harold and Arnold Johnson.
A Memorial Service for Sollie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI. with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Sollie's name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Beloit Regional Hospice.
