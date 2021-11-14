Beloit, WI - Silas H. Wam, 17, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville.
He was born on September 5, 2004, in Beloit, WI, the son of Tracy and Valerie (Nugent) Wam. Silas was a Senior at Craig High School, Janesville. He spent majority of his educational career at Clinton Community School District.
Silas was a wonderful son, brother, and best friend. He loved music, skate boarding, his two cats, dog, "vibe" in the garage and shed with family & friends. Silas was a wiz at Chess and the Rubik's Cube. He was an old soul, gentle, kind, funny, and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Silas "lubbed" his family.
Survivors include his parents, Tracy and Valerie Wam; brother, Asa Wam; paternal grandparents, Curt and Betty Wam; maternal grandparents, Larry and Judy Nugent; uncle, Ben (Stacy) Wam; aunts, Heather (George) Kuhle and Angela Nugent; cousins, Macy Kuhle, Zach Kuhle, Wes Kuhle, Ayden Tyler, Maddie Wam, Tori Wam and Jeremy Wam; and family and friends.
Silas was predeceased by his uncle, Jeff Wam and cousin Katie Wam.
A Memorial Service for Silas will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Tim Hartley officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a bench that will be placed at the Beloit City Skate Park in honor of Silas.