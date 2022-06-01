Sidney J. "Sid" Noss

July 19, 1928 - May 29, 2022
Beloit, WI - Sidney J. Noss, an extremely proud Norwegian, Cubs fan, and Bears fan, died peacefully on May 29, 2022. Sid was born on the Noss homestead on July 19, 1928 and lived there his entire life. He married a beautiful, Polish city girl, Esther Urbanowski on November 12, 1955. She was the love of his life, and they danced many dances at the Wigwam and Waverly Beach. The stories they could tell!! Together they farmed the homestead for over 50 years. Sid was a lifetime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Sid LOVED sports, especially baseball, football, and the Olympics. He was an avid baseball player in his younger years and was scouted during high school to play pro-baseball. But, according to his Dad, farming was much more important. He continued to follow sports his entire life...he could tell you who played in what game and what the stats were (as far back as the Badgers NCAA win in 1941!). A great celebration for Sid was the Cubs finally winning the World Series in 2016. More recently, he had to tune in to watch the last Buck playoff game...to root for the Celtics.
Sid was very proud of his daughters: Jacqueline (Louis) Pins of Milton; Cynthia (Patrick) Ennis of Janesville; Sonja (Tyrone) Kehoe of South Beloit; and Phyllis (John) Doll of Beloit. He was equally proud of his grandchildren, Colin (Gwen) Kehoe; Donovan (Samantha Hoppe) Kehoe; Marie (Michael) Weber; James Pins; Kristina (Sam Black) Pins; and Mark (Cara Rasmussen) Pins; Brittany (Samm) Kimball; and his great-grandchildren, Averey, Quinn, Daemon, Miles, Coriander, and Luther. Their visits brought a huge smile to his face as he loved the kids. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Raymond Urbanowski; his sister-in-law, Alice Urbanowski; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Jennie (Christiansen) Noss, his wife, Esther Noss, his brother and sister-in-law, Merlin and Margaret Noss and other relatives.
Sid's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, in OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 749 Bluff Street, Beloit with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating. Friends may greet the family on Monday at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Baldwin Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Noss family on our website.
The family would like to thank BrightStar staff, especially Monica, Rondi, and Joeann, for their loving care. He LOVED their conversation and taught them a lot about farming, and we LOVED what they could get him to do that we could not!
Fly high and have waltzes through eternity with Mom! We love you Dad!
