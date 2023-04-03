November 14, 1936 - March 30, 2023 Beloit, WI - Shirley Ward, 86, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, Rockford, IL, surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 14, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Merlyn and Mildred (Hahn) Davis. Shirley was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Gerald Ward on January 11, 1964 in the Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL. He predeceased her on August 20, 1990.
Shirley was a stay-at-home mother for many years, worked part-time as a banquet waitress and after her kids were grown, she worked at Rindfleisch Flowers for over 25 years, retiring in 2019. She was loved by every person she met. Her sweet, kind, humble, gracious personality drew people to her. Shirley was fun-loving, very generous, and greeted everyone with a big hug. She lived her life with a strong faith in Jesus Christ and it was evident to all. Shirley could be found often reading her Bible and praying for all the members of her family. She attended Hope Evangelical Free Church in Roscoe, IL for over 35 years. Shirley loved to read books, play Scrabble, do crossword puzzles, rock babies, and spend as much time with her family as possible. Throughout her life, much of her time was spent with her sister and best friend, Vyonne, who predeceased her in death by only weeks. They were inseparable and shared a close loving bond. Shirley enjoyed many lunches out, trips to the nail salon with the ladies in our family, and loved having her grandchildren over for sleepovers. She also enjoyed taking trips to visit relatives and loved the outdoors. Her family will miss her terribly, but we're so happy that she is in the loving arms of her savior, Jesus now.
Survivors include her children, Kelly (Greg) Grzebieniak of Hoffman Estates, IL and Victoria (Craig) Steege of Rockton, IL; grandchildren, Kathryn Grzebieniak, Mallori (Matt) Sage, Emily (Jeff) Boyd, Madalyn Steege, and Adam Steege; great grandchildren, Lincoln Sage, Meadow Sage, Callum Boyd, and Finley Boyd; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Jack Davis, William "Billy" Davis, and Gerald "Jerry" Davis; sister, Vyonne Wright; great aunt, Velma Bakke.
A Funeral Service for Shirley will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Brad Schreiner officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Memorial donations in her name may be given to World Vision.