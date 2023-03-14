Shirley Stien

October 14, 1933 - March 12, 2023 Rockton, IL - Shirley Ann Stien, 89, of Rockton, IL died at 9:35 am Sunday, March 12, 2023 in her own home after a lengthy illness. Shirley was born October 14, 1933 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Isabelle (Reynolds) Hogan. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School Class. Shirley work at Taylor Freezer and Beloit Corporation prior to being a homemaker. Shirley married James W. Stien on September 18, 1954, in South Beloit. Member of St. Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit, Walter H. Graham American Legion Post #332 Auxiliary. Shirley loved making baby quilts for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Project Linus.
Survivors include daughter Pam (Drew) Noack, son Pat (Kellie) Stien, daughter Carolyn (Tom) Rixie, daughter Sharon Stien; grandchildren Brian (Angee) and Kevin (Megan) Kaepplinger, Morgan (Ryan) Witkowski, Johnathan Stien, Melissa (Blake) Baxa and Emily (Chavez) Wennmacher; great grandchildren Joe, Mikey, Sebastian, Uriah, Thea, Ayrton, Riley, Alex and Sam; sister Isabel Crowley, brother John (Mary) Halderson; numerous nieces, nephews. Predeceased by her parents, husband, son Larry Stien, sisters and brother.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday March 20, 2023, in St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit with Father Jerome Koutnik officiating. Burial in Rockton Township Cemetery, 600 W. State St., Rockton. Visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday March 19, 2023 with rosary at 5:30 p.m..
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to American Family Children's Hospital 1848 University Avenue Madison, Wisconsin 53726. Link: