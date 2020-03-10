August 8, 1935 - March 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Shirley Ratchford, of Beloit, WI, has moved on up a little higher to meet with her Lord up in glory! She made her earthly exit in Normal, IL, on March 5, 2020, at the age of 84. Shirley was born on August 8, 1935, in Egypt, MS, to Evelyn and Ezell Randall. While living in Beloit, WI, she worked for Chrysler as an auto worker in the paint department for 27 years before moving to Bloomington, IL in 1993. While living in the Bloomington-Normal area, Shirley had the pleasure of making loving friends and was known as the "Sweet Lady" when handing out tasty treats at Sam's Club in the Bakery Department. Shirley leaves us with memories of good cooking, fun conversations, laughing, fishing, singing, playing cards, "gaming" with her sisters, and, most of all, her unconditional love.
She was the loving and devoted mother of Robin (William) King of Bloomington, IL, and Pamela (Gerald) Pittman of Murfreesboro, TN. Proud Grandma of Durrell Pittman, Tyson Pittman, Brionna King, Gerald Pittman, Taylor Pittman, and Elijah King; along with four Great-grandchildren: Stephon, Mariah, Deshon Lucas, and Jaxon Pittman. Shirley, known as Aunt Boo to some, had a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Her surviving siblings include three sisters: Johnnie Ree (Walter) Miller, Charlene Buggs, and Lynda (Cleven) Doss, all of Beloit, WI.; and one sister-in-law, Janet Randall of St. Louis, MO.; four brothers: Ezell (Virginia) Randall, McAfee (Brenda) Randall, all of St. Louis, MO., Ronald Randall of Beloit, and Danny (LaTosha) Randall of Memphis, TN.
Shirley is predeceased by her son Ezell Ratchford Jr.; Mother, Evelyn "Molly" Randall; Father, Ezell "Buddy" Randall; Brother, James "Ray" Randall; along with Brother-in-law, Robert Boggs and Donald "Donny" Buggs; and Nieces, Fern Williams and Tai Doss.
Family and friends are invited to share in her Celebration of Life service held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E Grand Ave, Beloit, at noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020. There will be no visitation. Foster Funeral Home, in Beloit, WI, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.fosterfuneralhomes.com.
