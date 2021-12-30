Woodruff, WI - Shirley Pearson Lins passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021, at the age of 66 in Woodruff, Wisconsin. She was surrounded by her four children and parents when she lost her battle with COVID-19.
Shirley was born in Beloit, WI, on September 21, 1955. She grew up in South Beloit with her family, where they owned and operated Buffa's Supper Club. After graduating high school, she moved to Madison, WI, to attend cosmetology school. She was married to Kevin Lins for 20 years and lived in Spring Green, WI, raising four children. She later moved to northern Wisconsin, where she lived for the last 20 years. In Northern Wisconsin, she met her long-time partner, Mike Campbell, and made many close friends who became and remained a significant part of her life.
Shirley was a proud Grandma to eight grandchildren. She loved working in hospitality, socializing with friends and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She will be remembered by her sense of humor, infectious laugh, and for giving everyone a nickname.
Shirley is survived by her parents William (Bill) and Elizabeth (Betty) Pearson, her three brothers Chris Pearson, Thomas (Laura Jo) Pearson, and Jim Pearson and his partner Kathleen Wyss, her four children Matt (Kerry) Lins, Stephanie (Shaun) Knight, Vicki (James) Broughton, and Kristi (Ryan) Casey, her eight grandchildren Henry and Frances Lins, Gianna and Cole Knight, James David and Everett Broughton, and Jane and Joseph Casey, and many nieces and nephews.
Her grandparents Vito and Elizabeth Buffa, Ossion Nels Pearson, and Florence Hines preceded in death.
