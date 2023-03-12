Shirley (Paul) Schoville

June 26, 1951 - March 5, 2023 Beloit, WI - Shirley Ann (Paul) Schoville, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Alden Meadow Park.
She was born on June 26, 1951 in Rockingham, NC, the daughter of Robert and Nettie (Perkins) Paul.
Shirley was formerly employed by Holiday Inn Express. She loved researching her family's genealogy. Shirley had an extensive collection of healing stones. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her big brother, Bennie and watching TLC and the History Channel.
Survivors include her children, Lori Schoville, Heather (Eric) Schober, and Tracy Schoville; grandchildren, Eric (Kari) Davisson, Nicole (Randal) Schoville-Sadler, Kayle (Hans) Schoville, Keira Schober, Nettie Schoville, Allyson Schober, and Brooke Schober; four great-grandchildren, Ayden, Levi, Sophia, and Gavin; brother, Bennie Paul; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Paul and Mary Paul.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents; spouse, Charles William Schoville; son, Jason; brothers, Roy, James, and Robert; and sisters, Jewel and Mary.
A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.