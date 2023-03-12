Shirley (Paul) Schoville

June 26, 1951 - March 5, 2023 Beloit, WI - Shirley Ann (Paul) Schoville, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Alden Meadow Park.

She was born on June 26, 1951 in Rockingham, NC, the daughter of Robert and Nettie (Perkins) Paul.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Schoville as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you