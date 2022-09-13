Shirley Ostenson

June 25, 1961 - September 12, 2022
Beloit, WI - Shirley M. Ostenson, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in her home.
She was born on June 25, 1935 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Marita (Hentch) Shultz. Shirley married Nile Ostenson on August 5, 1961 in Rockton, IL. He predeceased her on October 8, 2001.
Shirley was formerly employed by the Beloit Eagles Club Aerie 557 for 16 years and retired in 2010. She was a member of the Beloit Eagles Club Aerie 557 for 25 years. Shirley enjoyed gambling and playing bingo.
Survivors include her children, Betty Jo (Roger) Ebbert of Fort Atkinson, WI, Wayne Sweeney of Dallas, TX, Michael (Margaret) Drinkwater of Janesville, WI, Debbie Drinkwater-Cronin of Janesville, WI, Pamela (Howard) Boggs of South Beloit, IL and Jody (Rogelio) Maravilla of Janesville, WI; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Cheryl Farmer, Penny Laird, Kay Graham, Keri Champion and Amanda Torsini; and the love of her life, her dog Sadie Mae.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents; son, Robert "Buddy" Sweeney; sisters, Evelyn Hayden and Betty Drinkwater; brothers, Larry, Richard and Robert Shultz; many special friends; special nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Sweet Pea.
A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mercy Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Shirley.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
