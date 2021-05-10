September 30, 1935 - May 8, 2021
Beloit, WI - Shirley Mae Wessels age 85 of Beloit died Saturday May 8, 2021 in her home. She was born September 30, 1935 to the late Euclid and Eudora (Aken) Coe in Richland Center. She married Robert L. Wessels Sr. on December 28, 1970. Shirley was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, shopping and looking for treasures at rummage sales. Shirley especially enjoyed spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Wessels; her children, Valerie Burchette, Vance (Lenore) Hirst, Victor Hirst and Robert (Julie) Wessels Jr.; 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her step daughter, Betty Ellefson, her step son, Mark Wessels and her two grandchildren, Trina Hirst & Victor Hirst Jr.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Shirley.
Shirley's Private Family Graveside Service and Burial will take place at Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Wessels family on our website.
