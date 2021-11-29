Beloit, WI - Shirley M. Slaymaker, age 93, of Beloit died November 25, 2021 in her home under the care of Promedica Heartland Hospice She was born June 12, 1928, to Edward Lyle and Ella (Mevius) Cronk in Beloit. Shirley graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1946. She married John Slaymaker July 11, 1953 at St. Jude Catholic Church. They were married 57 years.
Shirley worked in Beloit at the phone company as a switchboard operator, before going to Chicago to study dance at the Edna McRae School and performing with a dance troupe at the Edgewater Beach Hotel in Chicago and at State fairs across the USA. In 1952, Shirley started her own dance school in Beloit and continued teaching classical ballet, tap dance and jazz until her retirement in 2005. She taught seniors tap dance and clogging at Grinnell Hall. Shirley and John enjoyed dancing to the Bob Burt Band at the Tiffany Inn. Shirley was an avid crossword puzzler and had the most beautiful penmanship. She could still write notes using the Gregg Shorthand that she learned in high school.
She is survived by her four children; Paul (Elizabeth) Slaymaker, Joan (Jeff Saunders) Nichols, Gail Monahan, and Jeani (Alan Jung) Slaymaker; nine grandchildren, Chad (Kelly) Berg, David and Tony Slaymaker, Jessie Kate Hanson, Brianne, Maureen and Allison Monahan, Ruby and Otto Jung, sister-in-law Elinor Ihlenfeldt and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and sister Lyla Cronk Mitchell. She was also predeceased by son-in-laws Jim Nichols and Terry Monahan.
A visitation will be held on Thursday December 2, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Brian Mark Funeral Home. All former students are invited to stop by to see their photographs on display and take the photos home as a keepsake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday December 3, 2021 in OUR LADY OF THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, with Father Mike Resop officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Shirley's longtime caregivers, Ruth Nolasco and Barb Hall, who cared for Shirley with love and tenderness.