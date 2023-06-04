Shirley M. Palazzolo
May 20, 1934 - June 1, 2023 Beloit, WI - Shirley Mae Palazzolo, 89, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Oak Park Place, Janesville, WI.

She was born on May 20, 1934 in Ora, IN, the daughter of Clyde and Bernice (White) Collins. Shirley married Sam Palazzolo on February 19, 1955 in Hammond, IN.

