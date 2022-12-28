April 25, 1936 - December 21, 2022 Clinton, WI - Shirley J. Stanton age 86 of Clinton died Wednesday December 21, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born April 25, 1936, to Chris Jensen and Alice Thompson in Clinton. Shirley graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1954. She was a well-known cook working in Clinton her entire life. Shirley worked at the Berg's truck stop, the Midtown restaurant and at the Sundown Café until her retirement. She was a superb homemaker, cook and baker. Family and friends always looked forward to her lemon bars, coconut cream pie and the infamous, "mystery bars".
Shirley is survived by her six children, Gary Jensen, Kevin (Dana Patton) Williams, Tim Peterson, Bonnie Couch, Tom (LeAnn) Peterson and Anita (Tim Drager) Graham; fourteen grandchildren, Gary Lee (Katherine), Adam (Natasha), Molly (Charles), Lauren, Eric, Jaime (Chris), Zachary, Nikki (Andy) Amber, Racheal, Jason, Chase, Chris & Paige; ten great grandchildren; her brother, Larry (Pat) Jensen and her sister-in-law, Laura Jensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Don Jensen; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Miles and her granddaughter, Tia Saunders.
Shirley's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday December 31, 2022, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Mike Ligman officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 1000 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.