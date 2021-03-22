January 30, 1930 - March 21, 2021
Beloit, WI - Shirley J. Backenger age 91 of Beloit died Sunday March 21, 2021 in her home under the care of Beloit Regional Hospice. She was born January 30, 1930 to the late Earl and Anna (Dibdahl) Chipman in Rockford, IL. Shirley graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1948. She married Lee Backenger on August 21, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1975. Shirley enjoyed her lifelong hobby of crafting and was affectionately known as the "Doll Lady" for the many dolls she crafted and sold over the years. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and in her younger years, enjoyed vacationing and traveling throughout the United States.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Sharon) Backenger; her two grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Scott and Nicolas (Lynette) Backenger; her two great grandchildren, Kyle & Hunter Otto and her special longtime friend, Marian Galster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Roger Chipman.
Shirley's Graveside Service will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at EASTLAWN CEMETERY, Beloit, WI with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Backenger family on our website.
