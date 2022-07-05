Shirley (Blascoe) Morrison

Beloit, WI - Shirley Jean (Blascoe) Morrison was born in Rockford, Illinois on July 20, 1936 to George and Gladys (Parland) Blascoe.
Shirley grew up in Rockford and spent the majority of her life in the area raising her family and working various jobs, including being a school lunch lady, a crossing guard, and a McDonald's lobby lady. Shirley needed care most of her life but she was fiercely independent and never let her life's many challenges stop her. "SJ" as she was fondly known by family, loved holidays and cookouts. She loved sitcoms, game shows, and (winning) bingo. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished time spent with them.
Shirley is survived by her three children: Gregg (Star), Jeff (Dawn), and Lisa (Scott); seven grandchildren: Joshua, Jeremy (Danielle), Krystle (Stefan), Courtni, Megan, Kierra, and Keegan; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Terry); sister-in-law, Sandra; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Ed.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents; former husband, Gerald; her brother, Jerry; sister, Beverly (Ray); and great-grandchild, Lilyana.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Suites of Beloit and Beloit Regional Hospice, especially Jenny, Wanda, and Judy, who made Shirley feel loved, and to Ed, who spent the last several years taking her out and about, bringing her treats, and spending time with her.
The family will be celebrating Shirley's life privately. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Shirley's honor to NAMI Rock County https://namirockcounty.org/.