January 29, 1931 - February 12, 2023 Beloit, WI - Shirley B. Mayhew, age 92, of Beloit, WI passed away in her home on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Shirley was born in Beloit, WI on January 29, 1931, to Howard and Florence (Tingley) Bates in the home of her grandparents, Clara and Lester Tingley. Shirley grew up in the farming communities surrounding Freeport, Illinois. She attended school in Orangeville, IL until her move to Beloit and graduation from Beloit High School. She married Donald W. Mayhew on July 22, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Shirley's early married life was consumed by caring for her home and 3-children until she and Don began operating Mayhew Carpets in Beloit in 1967. Her interest in interior design brought about store offerings of custom draperies, blinds, and wall coverings in addition to carpets. She enjoyed the years she worked in the family business with Don. She was also an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church serving on committees to select Fr. Joe Mazza as the new priest during the late 1960's.

