January 29, 1931 - February 12, 2023 Beloit, WI - Shirley B. Mayhew, age 92, of Beloit, WI passed away in her home on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Shirley was born in Beloit, WI on January 29, 1931, to Howard and Florence (Tingley) Bates in the home of her grandparents, Clara and Lester Tingley. Shirley grew up in the farming communities surrounding Freeport, Illinois. She attended school in Orangeville, IL until her move to Beloit and graduation from Beloit High School. She married Donald W. Mayhew on July 22, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Shirley's early married life was consumed by caring for her home and 3-children until she and Don began operating Mayhew Carpets in Beloit in 1967. Her interest in interior design brought about store offerings of custom draperies, blinds, and wall coverings in addition to carpets. She enjoyed the years she worked in the family business with Don. She was also an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church serving on committees to select Fr. Joe Mazza as the new priest during the late 1960's.
During 1973, Shirley and Don moved to Rockford, IL where Don worked in the carpet business and Shirley worked as a homemaker and Grandma. Later in 1977 the two began their dream of building houses as homes, then sell to build another, then another. Shirley's knack of design and decorating brought compliments from everyone that entered her home. In 2001, Shirley and Don's dream came true by building a new home in Beloit (without a mortgage!) that they would live in for the rest of their golden years.
Shirley loved having her family in her home for every holiday throughout the year, especially Christmas. Her cooking for family gatherings was second to none! She made her place a home for the holidays. In her younger years, she loved boating on the Rock River on the pontoon boat and campfires in the evening at the Star Zenith Boat Club. Her favorite pastimes included a crossword puzzle or two, everyday! The Green Bay Packers on Sunday's and watching just about any program on the Food Network.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy (John) Byers; son Jerry (Nancy) Mayhew and son David (Ellen) Mayhew; grandchildren Chris (Kris) Mayhew, Donielle (Todd) Jarvela, Emily (Tony) DelRoss, Sommer (Richard) Biffle, Richard Mayhew, Tyler Byers, and her 11-great grandchildren. Taylor, Chloe, Allison, Jordan, Jackie, Jaden, Chloe, Kagli, Logan, Caden & Ricky.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband.
Shirley's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 17, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 12 Noon until the time of service. Burial to follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery Chapel. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website. Shirley's Service will be lived streamed on our website at 1:00 p.m.