March 28, 2021
Beloit, WI - Shirley A. Shultz, 66, of Beloit passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at home surrounded by family and love. Born October 20, 1954, in Beloit, the daughter of Robert and Darlene (Williams) Fingerhut. Shirley married Larry Shultz on July 7, 1973. She worked at Mercyhealth for 15 years as a certified supply tech.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Larry; son, Kelley Gene Shultz; daughter, Nichole Marie Shultz; grandchildren, Massiayah, Mahhlique, Sammantha and Jordan Shultz; great-grandchildren, Luna and Laila; cousins, Pam Vondra and Bonni Jones and best friend, Jackie. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dan Fingerhut. The Shultz Family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477