Beloit, WI - Shirley A. Faidley age 89 of Beloit died Tuesday June 7, 2022 in her home. She was born November 9, 1932 to Charles and Nellie (Cain) Symmonds in Indianapolis, IN. Shirley graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1951. She married Richard Faidley in 1956. Shirley worked as a book keeper for Beloit State Bank, Walgreens and Osco Drug until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. Shirley loved horses and spent many years caring for and riding them. She lived and worked in Chicago for nearly 50 years and became a huge Bear fan and die hard Cub fan, who finally saw her World Series dreams come true. Shirley enjoyed helping people and taking care of her cat, Murphy.
She is survived by her son, Richard Faidley of Lake in the Hills, IL; her grandson, Ryan Faidley of Palatine, IL; her special niece, Colleen (Jim) Roberts of Beloit; her daughter in law, Jean Faidley of Woodstock, IL and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Charles Symmonds Jr. and two sisters, Marguerite Ryan & Evelyn Davis.
Shirley's Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.