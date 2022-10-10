September 6, 1936 - October 4, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Shirley A. Clark, age 86, of South Beloit, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born in Beloit, WI on September 6, 1936; the daughter of Harold and Louie Shaw. Shirley worked as a tap and die machinist for the Regal Beloit Corporation for many years. Shirley was a talented quilter, often donating the quilts she made to benefit cancer patients. She enjoyed ice skating, country music, and dancing the night away when the opportunity arose. Shirley showed her love to her family and friends with her culinary talents (her homemade noodles were a favorite). Shirley will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and Christian woman.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Laney and Annette (Fred) Rykowski; daughters in-law; Julie Clark and Kathy Clark; grandchildren: Abby (Rob) Conner, Paul J. (Destiny) Genore and Nathan Genore, Aaron Clark, Adrienne Clark, Jason Clark, Caroline (Derrick) Riebe; great grandchildren: Cole, Faith Ann, Caleb, Paul A., Alisha, Levi, Kendaline and Asami; son in-law, Mike Rehard; and many extended family members and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; sons: Dean, Dan and Duane Clark; and granddaughter, Shauna Rehard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with a time of sharing at 3:00 p.m. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
