Janesville, WI - Shirlee J. Jensen, 69, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton.
She was born on December 16, 1952 in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of Robert and Laverne (Verduin) Karling. She married Richard Jensen in 2005. He predeceased her on October 31, 2019.
Shirlee was employed as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Central Christian Church. Her faith was very important to her, she was involved in numerous church groups and Bible studies. Shirlee enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Heather Czosnek, Nickolas (Regina) Holmberg and Alex Holmberg; stepchildren, Jennifer (Shelby) Jensen, Emily (Steve) Wieczorek and Laura Jensen; grandchildren, Claira, Ian, Eva and Lexa Czosnek, Cooper, Hayden and Emmitt Holmberg; step grandchildren, Dakota, Cameron, Mya, Ty, Corbynn, Braden and Ben; sister, Bonnie (Duane) Cline; and sister-in-law, Janette.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and brother, Clifford Karling.
A Funeral Service for Shirlee will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Racine, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.