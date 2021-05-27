February 10, 1954 - May 26, 2021
Beloit, WI - Sheryle L. Haldeman, 67, of Beloit, WI, died due to multi-organ failure on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care after a long painful battle with many medical conditions.
She was born on February 10, 1954 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Frank and Marlene (Johnston) Bundy. Sherry married Kenneth "Kenny" Haldeman on June 7, 1986 in Rockton, IL.
Sherry was formerly employed by Emmanuel the Florist as a floral designer, the Whiffle Tree and Turtle Tap as a bartender. She was the life of the party and would always say "let's get this party started!" Sherry loved spending time with her family, always made them feel loved, and her children and grandchildren were her life. She was very spunky, sassy, strong, fierce, and enjoyed singing and dancing. Sherry was an awesome cook, known for her soups, and an avid Chicago Bear fan.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Haldeman of Beloit; children, Donya (Jordan Wolfe) Bundy and Chase (Ashley Cassidy) Haldeman both of Beloit; grandchildren, Chance Wolfe and Emory Haldeman; brothers, Bruce (Lori) Bundy and Richard (Lisa) Bundy; numerous nieces and nephews including special nieces and nephews, Matthew (Megan) Lundblade, Richie Armstrong, and Calleigh Michaelson; great niece and great nephew, Brooke and Noah Lundblade; several other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Wendy Bundy and Robin Smith; brother, Mike Smith.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Inurnment will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.
