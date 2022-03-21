Sherry Wortham

Beloit, WI - Sherry Lee Wortham, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 27, 1954, the daughter of William and Rose (Martin) Wortham. Sherry was a 1972 Attendance Center High School, Pontotoc, MS, graduate.
Sherry was employed by Kandu Industries for 40 years until her retirement in 2014, where she was loved by her coworkers and formed many close relationships. She enjoyed helping and caring for people with special needs. Sherry was a dedicated Chicago Bulls fan and she enjoyed watching basketball with her mother. Her favorite pastimes were playing spades and skip-bo. Sherry was a loving sister, dedicated mother, caring grandmother and great grandmother. She was family orientated and deeply cared for her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Survivors include her sister, Bobbie Sue (Martin) Conner of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Alexis Wortham of South Beloit, IL, Brittnie Wortham, Caleb Burgess, Sonjia Wortham and Mickai Wortham all of Janesville, WI; nephews, Edward Martin of Jacksonville, FL, Marcus Martin, Arthur Conner III and Lionel Conner all of Beloit, WI; niece, Darrah Conner of Loves Park, IL; great grandchild, Jeremiah John Hatch of South Beloit, IL; uncle, Richard (Gwen) Fleming of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Sherry was predeceased by her parents; son, John F. Wortham; and brother, John E. Deal.
A Funeral Service for Sherry will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Sherrick Anderson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.