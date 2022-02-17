Beloit, WI - Sherry Rulestead, 73, of Beloit, WI, passed away after a long battle with COPD on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 23, 1948, the daughter of Albert and Louise (Smothers) Taylor. Sherry attended Hononegah High School. She married Keith Rulestead on August 6, 1966.
Sherry was a homemaker and formerly employed part-time by Tilley's and Graebel's Moving Company in Beloit. She formerly attended United Methodist Church. Sherry loved birds, squirrels and her pets. She liked flowers and gardening. Sherry enjoyed watching NASCAR races. She had a huge heart and made everyone feel like family. Sherry's grandchildren were her life.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Keith Rulestead; daughter, Dawn (Barry) Kiser of Beloit, WI; son, Brian (Diane) Rulestead of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Brandie (Mike) Devlieger, Ashley (Dallas) Conniff, Steven Sarvis, Chris Sarvis, Cory Kiser, Corey (Desiree) Rulestead and Patricia Sarvis; great grandchildren, Romin, Amelia, Ellis, Remy, Klaytin, Ashtin, Bowen, Pyper, Zander, Felicity, Dylan, Bailey, Carolann Marie, Grayson, Ashtin, Suzan, Jaxson and Ariana; sister, Karen Taylor of Beloit, WI; brothers-in-law, Ralph Rulestead of FL and Stan (Sharon) Rulestead of Janesville, WI; several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, other relatives and special friends, Steven Mitchell, David Ibarra, Tom Smith and Carolann Sarvis.
Sherry was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Barry and Terry Taylor; and sisters-in-law, Lorna Maves, Loretta Gardner and Carol Hitchcock.
A Funeral Service for Sherry will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.