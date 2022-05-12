Sherry (Pann) Squires

Kansas City, MO - Sherry L. Squires (Pann), age 68, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Beloit WI, passed away May 1, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Sherry was born on December 27, 1953, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Edward L. Pann and Virginia M. (Varner) Pann. Sherry was an avid Packer/Chiefs fan. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, and was a retiree of General Motors after twenty-five years.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gregory Squires of Kansas City, MO; her son, Brian M. Squires of Kansas City; granddaughters, Serenity A. Squires of Kansas City, and Teagan K. Squires of Beloit, WI; great-grandson, Icarus L. Burdick of Beloit; sisters: Laura Jacobson (Pann) of Beloit, Jeanette Pann of Albuquerque, NM, Jessie (Joann) Pann-Nava and Mauro Nava of Albuquerque, Becky (Pann) and Tom Harstad of Beloit; brother, David Pann of Albuquerque; Jeff and Gloria Squires of Beloit; Ginny (Squires) and Max Rykowski of South Beloit, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy G. Squires; her parents; her sister, Beverly Pann; Gerald and Gloria Squires, and Becky (Squires) Swiertz.
Sherry will be greatly missed by all that loved her! There will be a Celebration of Life, date and location to be determined.
