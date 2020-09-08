November 17, 1962 - September 3, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Sherry Montes, 57, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
She was born November 17, 1962 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Jack and Eileen (Babcock) Rounds. Sherry was a 1981 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Sherry was formerly employed by the Alarm Box, Pate's Cookies, and the Chrysler Corporation. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and football, especially the Packers. A consummate fighter, survivor, and all around troublemaker, Sherry was truly loved by all her family and friends. She will never be forgotten.
Survivors include her children, Nicholas (Christine) Hudson of Laredo, TX and Santana (Sean) Clayton of West Lafayette, IN; grandchildren: Cecilia, Hudson and Cade; her loving mom, Arlene Rounds of South Beloit, IL; her mother, Eileen (Keith) Hudson of Noblesville, IN; sister, Michelle (Steve) Quinn of Clarksville, TN; brother, Bryan (Trischa) Hudson of Nobelsville, IN; special friends: Muffy Cisneros, Susan Hudson, and Angelica Renteria, all of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews: Sara, Haley, Emelie, Erika, Amber, Zach, Austin, Asael and Aadya; her dogs, Bella and Cissy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Jack Rounds, stepfather, Keith Hudson and dogs, Molly and Blade.
Visitation of remembrance for Sherry will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Rock County Humane Society. FDT. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank those who have reached out and supported them through this difficult time.