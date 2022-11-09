Sherry L. (Knapp) Krull

January 19, 1945 - November 8, 2022 Berne, IN - Sherry Lee Krull (Knapp), 77, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Berne, Indiana, losing to a long battle with the challenges of Alzheimer's disease, but now thrives again in Heaven.
Born January 19, 1945 to Jim and Harriet Knapp in Beloit, WI, Sherry was a graduate from Beloit Memorial High School. She married Chuck (Shorty) Krull August 24, 1963. Sherry and her husband moved to Decatur, IL to run an office equipment distributorship in the 1970s. With much success and expansion, they turned their business into Printing, Equipment and Products until retiring in the 1990s. Their success continued through collecting antiques over the next four decades, which turned into an authentic antique general store in Berne, Indiana. Daily, Chuck and Sherry would play two out of three games of gin rummy and the loser had to decide where to buy lunch. She served on the Board of Directors of her family's HOPE100 charitable organization. Sherry was passionate about her family and loved her country. She was creative, thoughtful and supportive. She always enjoyed going to the local bar with Chuck to have a beer and play Ms. Pacman, Eleven Up and Texas Hold'em. She was able to join her family on many vacations and adventures including Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Casa de Campo, Japan, Niagra Falls and even a march on Washington DC. Sherry is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Chuck. Her two children Mark (Sarah) Krull, Texas and Kris (John) Schlagenhauf, Indiana. And she adored her grandchildren, Dr. Laura (Dan) Druffel-Krull, Adam Krull, Lauren (Eric) Eby and Morgan (Tyler) Hoffman. She is also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Eleanor, Logan and Noah. Brother, Jim Knapp. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to HOPE100 Inc., 1972 Appellation, New Braunfels, TX 78132. Next time you are out, please raise your glass to toast the incredible Sherry Krull.
