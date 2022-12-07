Janesville, WI - Sheila Fern Kirichkow, age 63 passed away on 12/1/22 at her home in Janesville.
Born Aug 6, 1959 in Janesville Wisconsin, she was the 8th child of Betty Thrasher and Bernard Kirichkow. She has one son, Jared, and her Grand Doggie, Bugger.
Sheila lived in the Beloit/Janesville area all her life, graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1977. She was employed at Fairbanks Morse Engine, and then at the Beloit Post Office for over 22 years.
Known for her kind heart and helping anyone who was struggling is how Sheila will be remembered. Being around family and spending time with all her nieces and nephews, traveling and attending concerts with her sisters, shopping for jewelry, taking care of her Grand Doggie, and rooting for the Packers were some of the things she loved to do. She was extremely proud of her son Jared and his accomplishments, and she loved him with all her heart.
Sheila is survived by her son Jared Kuecker, sisters Sandy Kaufman, Vicki Thompson, Dixie (Frank) Dunn, Debbie Williams, Roxanne (Tim) Kolasch, Kris (Daren) Nelson, and Penny Elawik; brothers Pete (Lori) Kirichkow, Kevin (Sue) Kirichkow, Jack (Erica) Kirichkow, Randy Kirichkow, Brian (Sandy) Thrasher, and Jay (Rosemary) Matts, and many, many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by grandparents, her father Bernard, stepfather Glenn Thrasher, and her brother Tony Kirichkow.
Memorial services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit, WI on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of services.