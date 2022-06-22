Beloit, WI - Shawn Michael Meldrum was born to Cindy Meldrum and Danny Meldrum on October 2nd, 1988 in Rockford, IL. He passed away on the evening of June 16th, 2022. Shawn had a kind and empathetic soul that radiated around him and touched every person he met. Shawn grew up in the Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area. He loved music and had a taste for almost every kind there was. He loved the outdoors as well; having BBQ’s, playing games, climbing trees, getting dirty and appreciating all of the beauty our world has to offer. Shawn worked in the tree service industry for quite a few years. He was always an animal person and took care of several pets during his time on earth. He always had something positive and uplifting to say which is one of the qualities that made him such a lovable person. When he was a teenager Shawn met Jordan McCauley and together they had two beautiful children; Jaxon Riley Meldrum and Brooklyn Alicia Meldrum. Shawn’s children were the loves of his life. Jaxon and Brooklyn encapsulated his heart and inspired him to live every single day. Shawn is remembered and survived by his mother Cindy Meldrum, his father Danny (Susan) Meldrum, his brother Danny (Tamara) Meldrum Jr, his sister Jessica (Ryan) Schafman, his nieces and nephew, and of course his two cherished children Jaxon and Brooklyn Meldrum. Shawn’s life was short but the impact he left was profound. Goodbyes hurt the most when the story seems unfinished. However, goodbyes are not forever and goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you, until we meet again
Memorial Service will be held in the small chapel at Central Christian Church (2460 Milwaukee Rd, Beloit, WI 53511) from 3:00pm - 4:00pm on Sunday June 26th, 2022. Celebration of Life BBQ to follow in the large pavilion at Preservation Park (3444 S Riverside Dr, Beloit, WI 53511) from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Attendees are welcome to go straight from the church to the park.
