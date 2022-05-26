Sharon L Funk

December 23, 1939 - May 19, 2022
Rockton, IL - On Thursday May 19, 2022 Sharon passed onto Eternal Life at home with her family by her side.
Sharon was born December 23, 1939 in Belvidere, IL. The daughter of Victor G. Baumgartner and Marjorie F. (Richardson) Baumgartner and Step Mother Marjorie A. Baumgartner. Sharon lived in Rockton, IL for 66 years, moving there in 1956. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1958 and remained a proud Alumni, always supporting her daughters and grandchildren throughout their years at HHS.
Sharon married Jack M. Funk, of Rockton on August 8, 1958 at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, where she remained an active member until her passing. They shared 56 years of marriage before Jack's passing on January 18, 2014. Sharon served on the Diaconate and Christian Education Boards, Secretary of the Guild-Dorcus, Choir Member and Past Sunday School Teacher. She also was Past President of the Rockton PTA and Rockton Jaycettes. Sharon worked at Taylor Co. in Rockton for 29 years before her retirement in December 2000.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, shopping, dining out and never afraid to try something new; however her biggest joy was time with family.
Sharon & Jack had 3 loving daughters; Vicki Jo Hyslope, Sheli Mari Funk-Bright and Kathi Jean Palches ; 8 Grandchildren; Jacqui, Torri, Kathy Marie, Abby, Remi, Stefan C., Emilee and Calissa Fae; and 11 Great-Grandchildren; Benjamin, Kennady, Kymbrie, Koltin, Brooke, Jaxson, Carmella, Bradley, Jameson, Jackson and Tristan.
Sharon is predeceased by her husband, Jack, daughter Vicki Jo, Granddaughter Emilee Rose, her parents Victor and Marge and loving brother Gordy.
She is survived by daughters Sheli (Harold), Kathi (Brad) grandchildren Jacqui (Bill), Torri (Anthony), Kathy (Jeremiah), Abby (Ryan), Remi, Stefan (Beth), Calissa (Logan), and great-grandchildren Ben, Kennady, Kymbrie, Koltin, Brooke, Jaxson, Carmella, Bradley, Jameson, Jackson and Tristan. Sister Joanne, Brothers Ronald (Sandy) and Richard (Gina). Several Nieces and Nephews. Special Family Members Randy (Tricia Berg) Hyslope and Peter (Linda) Garofalo.
The family would like to thank Mercyhealth at Home Hospice and their staff for the loving care they provided to our Mother and the support shown to each of us.
Sharon shared final words of wisdom; No Regrets and always told her family "I Love You More."
A Memorial Ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, IL with Pastor Bob Wang officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m until the time of ceremony. Final Resting Place to be Rockton Township Cemetery.
McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel is assisting the family.
To view additional details about Sharon's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/sharon-funk