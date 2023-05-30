Sharon E. Knutson

April 9, 1943 - May 29, 2023 Beloit, WI - Sharon Elaine Knutson, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 in her home.

She was born on April 9, 1943 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Lyle and Mabel (Harris) Green. Sharon married Reuben Knutson Jr. on May 6, 1964 in South Beloit, IL.

