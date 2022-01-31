Seth Hanson

Beloit, WI - Seth Allen Hanson, 35, of Beloit, WI, passed into eternal life on Thursday, January 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Seth was a caring and giving person; he continued that in death as his final act was the gift of organ donation.
He was born on November 15, 1986 in Janesville, the son of Lisa Rowe Drummer and Nick Hanson. Seth was a graduate of Blackhawk Technical College.
Seth married THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE on July 18, 2015 Tanya Martin Hanson in South Beloit.
Seth was employed at Murmac Paint in Beloit. Previously employed by Abilities, Fort Atkinson where he took great joy in by caring for and building friendships with his clients.
Heaven gained a man with a heart of gold. His love for all the people in his life wasn't measured in volume but by Seth's ability to make every moment count. The stories of his crazy wild antics will fill our homes with laughter every time we speak his name. Witnessing a child speak of Seth and the light that fills their eyes is the purest form of admiration. A loving father, his bond with his children was incredible. Seth loved making memories with his family and friends. A lover of Harley rides, race cars, fishing, paddleboats, Sugar River trips, even a National Wrestling Champ!! Seth made everything an adventure including his tattoos. Seth truly showed us how to live each day like it was his last.
Survivors include his wife, Tanya Hanson; daughter, Alexiana Hanson; sons, Erik and Lastat Hanson; mother, Lisa (Dale) Drummer; father, Nick (Dixie) Hanson; brothers, Jake McMahon and Ethen Hanson; grandparents, Sandra Vobian, Richard Hanson and Sharon Betts; mother-in-law, Shelly Martin; sisters-in-law, Tasha (Fernale) Martin, Tiara (Austin) Martin and Destiny (Paul) Genore; and 14 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Martin; grandparents, Rebecca (Ed) Simoens and Kenneth (Dawn) Rowe; special friends, Jimmy, Bubba and Dwan.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date.