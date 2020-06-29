April 18, 1981 - June 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Scott "Mocus" Jero, 39, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 as a result of a traffic accident. He was born on April 18, 1981 in Janesville, WI, the son of Steven and Judith (Carpenter) Jero Sr. Scott was previously employed by Birds Eye, Dollar General and most recently at Pratt Industries. He enjoyed playing golf and shooting pool in various leagues in Janesville and Beloit. Scott loved spending time with his brothers, his family, his boxer "Duke" and lived for his daughter, Brielle. Scott was known for his beautiful smile that could light up any room.
Survivors include his daughter, Brielle Jero of Beloit, WI; girlfriend of nine years, Mandi Fields; mother, Judy Jero of Beloit, WI; brothers, Steven Jero Jr. of Beloit, WI, Richie "KO" Jero of Milton, WI, and Ryan (Patricia) Bills of Janesville, WI; sister, Chante Ray of MN; aunts and uncles, Sue (Daryl) Hollenbach, June (Earl) Everingham, Beverly (Ron) Zimmerman, Steven Carpenter, and Sandy (George) Hendee; nephews, Dustin "DJ" (Darinna) and Little Richie; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his father; grandparents, Richard and Grace Jero and June and Fred Carpenter; aunts and uncle, Diane Gieger, Joanne Jero, Rusty Jero, Donald (Mary) Carpenter and Bill "Carp" Carpenter.
A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A memorial in his name will be established for his daughter, Brielle c/o his mother, Judy Jero. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
