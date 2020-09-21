May 21, 1958 - September 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Sarah M. Ballentine, 62, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in her home. She was born May 21, 1958 in Kennett, MO, the daughter of Marvin and Frances Lorraine (Ray) Porter. Sarah enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo, riding her bike, jamming to loud music and taking car rides with her grandson, Antonio.
Survivors include her children: Keith Carter, Michael (Jennifer) Carter and Samantha Hernandez; grandchildren: Korin, A.J., Dayten, Gavin, Gabbie, Gage, Justice, Austin, Taylor, Emma, Mya, Antonio and Madyson; great grandchildren: Ah'marie, Timothy Jr., Aniyah, Kayden, Karter, Riley, baby Hatcher and Ava; sisters and brothers: Frieda Stone, Vickie (Bruce) Woodmancy, Cletus (Kay) Garner and Jerry (Shirley) Porter. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, James Garner and George Porter; sister, Janice Carter; grandchildren, Giana and Andrew.
A memorial service for Sarah will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6286 Linden Road, Rockford, IL, with Reverend Darrell Birmingham officiating.