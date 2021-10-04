Sarah Jane Slawson

Grand Prairie, TX - Sarah Slawson (Kowalkowski) of Grand Prairie, TX, formally of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully in her home on September 5, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family, after a long, courageous battle from metastatic breast cancer. Born August 17, 1972 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Bill and Karen (Jensen) Slawson. Sarah graduated from Beloit Catholic High School in 1990. She married Jim Kowalkowski on June 23, 2009.
Sarah was employed by General Motors in Janesville and then Arlington, TX. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her special furry children Maisy and Asker, and so many close friends, along with enjoying her bucket list adventures. Sarah was filled with a loving kindness and always carried a smile.
She is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Paige (Rico), and Hannah, grandchildren, Myah and Brentley, father Bill (Patty), mother Karen Maxted (Dean), in-laws Margie and Tom Paprocki, siblings, Brad, Vanessa, Tanja (Chris), Dean Jr. and Derek, brother-in-laws Scott (Dorota) and Larry, along with many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sarah was welcomed into heaven by her sister Heather and grandparents.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, Preservation Park, 3444 Riverside Drive, Beloit, WI, at 2:00 p.m.
