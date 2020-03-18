Sandy Caye Canedy

August 24, 1954 - March 15, 2020
Beloit, WI -- On March 15, 2020, God had a plan and he came and sounded the trumpet and said it was time for his child to come home. Sandy Caye (Lowery) Canedy, 65, was born to Morell (Mallett) Lowery and Lemon Lowery, Sr. in Beloit, WI. Sandy attended schools locally; graduating from BMHS and furthered her education at UW Stevens Point; where she received a B.A. in Business Administration. She went to work for the City of Beloit Police Dept for many years. Later she returned to school and graduated with an A.A. in Early Childhood, because of her passion for children. She married David L. Canedy in 1976 in Beloit. To that union, they had one child; Santia "Tiababy" Clark. With her newfound family she became employed at the School District of Beloit and worked in various positions, with her focus at Robinson Elementary until she became ill. She was a Girl Scout leader throughout her daughters' tenure. Sandy became the latch-key mom. The kids loved coming around and most called her "mom". Sandy enjoyed shopping and traveling. After joining retirement early, Sandy spent her time "spoiling" her grandkids and every kid she encountered. Also traveling with her daughter.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Santia (Canedy) Clark; son, Levar Wade; stepdaughters, Priscilla Davis and Naja Yarbrough; grandchildren: A'Blesin "my baby" Wilson, Chalaiya "Lay Lay", Chadwick "CJ", Andre Alton Jr., Tanaja and Tionda Yarbrough, Justin, Jahvarius and Jahvon Wicks; brother, Lemon (Janice) Lowery Jr.; godson, Shelvin Garrett, Sr.; special friend, Timothy Barnes; like a mother, Mildred Woodson and family; like grandchildren, Tejah and Tomio Ross; close friend, Wardenia Tillman; a host of nieces and nephews with emphasis for LaTisha Pittman, Bianca and Bryanna Bolton and their children; sister-in-law, Jackie Wofford; and a host of cousins and friends. Preceding in death are her parents; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Funeral service for Sandy will be at 12 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Sherrick Anderson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
