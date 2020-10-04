January 11, 1941 - September 21, 2020
Beloit, WI- Sandra McCain Williams "Sandy", passed peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton, WI. She joins our dad after 30 years and 51 weeks apart.
Mom was in her own bed under hospice care after spending a few days in the hospital surrounded by her kiddlioes (one of many "momisms" she left behind.) She is at peace, not having to worry anymore, and once again winning all the trivia contests just as she did here.
She was a daughter, sister, mom, wife, Spanish teacher, volunteer, Girl Scout Leader, and an overall great organizer and planner. If there was an event to be had she was your gal to get it up and running. Most of all a loving mother and supporter of her family and friends. Thank you, to each and every one of you who gave her love and joy. Mamahuhu, one of the many affectionate nicknames she gathered along the road, we miss you!
Survivors include her children, Katherine (Bo) Guise of Clayton NC, Linda (Rolf) Lund of Beloit, WI, David (Christina) Williams of Granville, OH; grandchildren, Clara Lund, Nicholas Williams, Madeleine Guise, Alexander Williams, Aidan Guise, Sofia Lund, Sarah Williams, and Macy Williams; brothers Richard McCain and Michael (Rita) McCain of Beaverton, OR; Sisters in Law Lila Aamodt and Hester Williams and Brother in Law Jay Williams; dearly loved nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Williams, infant grandson, Riley Lund, nephew, Christopher Aamodt, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Robert McCain, and brother, Daniel McCain.
A gathering for Sandy will be from 10:00 am- 12:00pm (noon) Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Please memorialize Sandy with flowers, donations, or just well-wishes, as feels right to you.