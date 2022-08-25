Sandra "Sandy" Whitney

Town of Richmond, WI - Sandra Whitney, age 65 of the Town of Richmond died Saturday August 20, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born April 28, 1957 to Donald and Marguerite (Polaski) Messer in Beloit. Sandy graduated from Turner High School, class of 1975. She married Andrew C. Whitney on August 13, 1988. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage. Sandy was an accomplished artist, especially excelled in jewelry, photography and oil painting. She was an avid Brewer fan and could recite many of the players stats at any moment. Sandy will be remembered for her eclectic musical taste, her love for old movies, collection of unique antiques and her sharp wit.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Whitney; her daughter, Sara (John Russ) McGlasson; her brother, Steve (Sally) Messer; her puppy, Rosie May; her cat, Olive and many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank, Judy Wildermuth, Barb Converse, Gary Hitchcock, Marvin Herman, Bill Maynard, Rachel Lawrence, Michael and Crystal Holden, Bob and Trina Wolfram, Jodi Melcher-Sorrentino, Steve and Leota Larson for the love and the care they gave Sandra.
Sandy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family is requesting donations be directed to The Ice Age Trail Alliance at iceagetrail.org. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Whitney family on our website.