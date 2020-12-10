August 31, 1946 - December 6, 2020
Beloit, WI - Sandra Marie Daniels-Womble, 74, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sun Valley West in Beloit.
Sandra was born on August 31, 1946 in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Linda (Clark) Daniels.
Sandra moved to Beloit in 1972, coming from Springfield, Illinois. She married Bobbie Womble and was a homemaker. Sandra was a longtime member of Faith Builders International Ministries in Beloit. She loved children, volunteering as a teacher at Stateline Literacy, and taking care of others.
Sandra is survived by her children, Robin Daniels, Alex Daniels, Linda Broom, Nicole Beck, and Lee Emmett; numerous grandchildren including Alanna Gumise, Aaron Jenkins, Tyronyna Daniels, Diamond Clark, Charmaine Daniels, Armon "Keo" Broom, Teairah Hughes, Accorday Gosha, and Randlen "Randy" Hughes Jr; sister, Linda Daniels; brother, Richard Daniels; special niece, Temeka Frye; great-nephews that were like sons, Deavon Taverres, and Tadereal "Tory" Taverres; a host of great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Patty Forrest. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Clark; brothers, Virgil Paul Clark, Doanld Daniels, Harrison Daniels, and Thomas Daniels; and a sister, Cordelia Daniels.
At her request, no public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.