September 8, 1956 - June 25, 2021Racine, WI - Sandra L. Ivy, 64, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, June 21, 2021.
She was born in Beloit, WI on September 9, 1956, the daughter of the late Chester Lee and Willie Frank (nee: Hoskins) Collins.
On August 21, 1989, she married Henry L. Ivy. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2018.
Sandra was a long time member of Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching basketball, cheering for the Chicago Bears, playing Pac Man and being in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her 7 children; 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brothers and sister, Eddie (Nanette) Collins, Paul (Lillian) Morrow, Minister Dimmy (Laura) Collins and Joan Wilson; brother in law, Donnie (Linda) Ivy; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Roy) Edwards; as well as many nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, in Racine, WI, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon.