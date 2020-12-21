January 21, 1942 - December 20, 2020
Hustonville, KY - Sandra Lee Bartram, age 78, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home in Hustonville, KY.
Born January 21, 1942, in Elgin, IL, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Ethel Mae Haacker Luepke. Sandra was a former realtor and she also worked in the Medical Department at Lewis Prison in Arizona. She was a member of Mt. Olive Christian Church inKentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Kleber Maxon Bartram, whom she wed on January 20, 1961; son, Pete Bartram; brother, Gary Luepke; sister, Sue Ann Melson; step-children, Mary, David, Wanda, and Anna; and several grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Paula Mae Bartram.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 1:30PM on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Bro. Greg Powell officiating. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.